Dane County bans indoor gatherings in response to pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County has banned all indoor gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic just over a week before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The ban on gatherings begins just after midnight and is effective until Dec. 16.

The new restriction is contained in Public Health Madison & Dane County's Emergency Order #10.

"Every gathering – no matter the size – is an opportunity for disease spread and prolongs the pandemic," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. "We are hopeful that with the community’s cooperation, we can bring our numbers down and avoid more hospitalizations and deaths."

The order comes just over a week before the Thanksgiving holiday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway advised people against getting together with friends and families during a press conference last week.

In addition to the indoor gathering ban, outdoor gatherings have also been limited to 10 people.

The previous order limited outdoor gatherings to 25 people and indoor gatherings to 10.

We're issuing Emergency Order #10 which prohibits indoor gatherings of any size. Outdoor gatherings are permitted with 10 people or less, with physical distancing. The order goes into effect on November 18 at 12:01am.



Read our news release for details: https://t.co/CzqwB4mgbj pic.twitter.com/vUwZm9DCap — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) November 17, 2020

The new order considers all in-person games, sports, competitions, group exercise classes, meetings, trainings, movies, events and conferences to be mass gatherings, according to a press release from public health.

Dane County or the city of Madison may issue fines of up to $1,000 for every violation of the new order. "As a result, anyone hosting a gathering could see significant penalties," the press release said.

"Our hospitals are overflowing, our doctors and nurses are running ragged, and everywhere we turn, there is sickness, creating a challenge like none other we have ever seen," Parisi said. "These new orders, like their predecessors, are designed to call attention to where we are seeing the greatest amount of disease spread and interrupt the virus' quick movement through our community."

Rhodes-Conway and Parisi plan to hold a press conference on the new order at 12:15 p.m.