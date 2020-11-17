Dangerous Hurricane Iota makes landfall on Nicaragua coast

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) -- Powerful Hurricane Iota has made landfall on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, threatening catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America already battered by equally strong Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago.

Iota had intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm during Monday. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it weakened slightly by Monday night to Category 4, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph).

Iota is hitting the Caribbean coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras with torrential rains and strong winds, threatening catastrophic flooding in areas already saturated by Eta.