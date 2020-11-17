Dutch virus restrictions to be eased amid falling infections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has eased his country’s coronavirus measures amid falling infection rates. He said Tuesday that public venues including cinemas, museums and libraries will be allowed to reopen at midnight Wednesday with limitations on how many people can visit after a two-week closure. But Rutte says the country must remain in a partial lockdown he imposed in mid-October when Dutch rates of infections were among the worst in Europe. That means bars and restaurants will remain closed until at least mid-December and limits on the number of visitors people can have at home remain at three per day.