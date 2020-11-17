Skip to Content

Ethiopia’s PM vows ‘final and crucial’ offensive in Tigray

National news from the Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says “the final and crucial” military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country’s rebellious northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a social media post says a three-day deadline given to the Tigray region’s leaders and special forces “has expired today.” Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, continues to reject international pleas for dialogue and de-escalation in the two-week conflict in the Horn of Africa. The military conflict has spilled into neighboring Eritrea and has sent more than 25,000 frightened Ethiopian refugees pouring into Sudan.

Associated Press

