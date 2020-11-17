Evers joins other Democratic governors in plea to communities

(WQOW) – Governor Tony Evers was one of five Democratic governors on a press call Tuesday afternoon pleading with Wisconsinites and other Midwestern residents to do what they can to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Evers said Wisconsin has a long road ahead of it and he fears for families, kids and the state’s economy.

He said he just spoke with someone on the phone who said they wish they would have taken the virus seriously sooner but they didn’t think it would happen to them.

The governor said there is a severe shortage of workers in the hospitals and that is despite having workers come in from other states.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz agreed with Evers and said hospital space and the number of ventilators isn’t the issue, it is a lack of workers.

Walz added people should spend Thanksgiving at home so you are not spending the new year in the emergency room.

Joining Evers and Walz were other Democrats Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

The press briefing was promoted as a bipartisan event but only Democratic governors participated. Governors from Indiana and Ohio were slated to join but it was said on the call something else came up.