Families prepare for virtual Thanksgiving celebrations

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the pandemic continues to ravage Wisconsin, some families are choosing to forego annual trips to large Thanksgiving gatherings.

"Normally, we would travel up north a little bit to be with my fiance's parents and his extended family," Crystal Miller said. "This year, no one's going to be traveling."

Instead, Miller said the family is going to have a Thanksgiving toast over Zoom, complete with specialty cocktails.

"Obviously, we all want to be together, but with the recent weeks and how almost every day we're setting a new record here in Wisconsin, it's just ... it's scary," she said.

Rachel Revolinski and her husband are opting to stay home and see family virtually, too.

"Normally, we meet with my entire family," she said. "It's usually like 25 people. This year, it's just going to be me and my husband, so it's drastically different."

She said she and her husband were originally planning to use a rapid test and travel to Indiana for the holiday if they tested negative. However, they changed their minds Monday.

"We just decided it wasn't it wasn't worth it to risk someone getting sick," she said. "We couldn't live with ourselves if we got our parents or siblings sick."

Revolinski said she hasn't ironed out the details for what her Zoom schedule will be like on Thanksgiving Day, but she said she expects it to be full.

"I'm going to meet with my mom and my stepdad and my sister," she said. "We're also going to do it with my husband's family. So. we're probably going to have multiple zoom calls."

Both Revolinski and Miller said they're not expecting this year's celebration to feel like a normal holiday.

"Ultimately, part of what makes holidays really something to look forward to is just having that conversation and being able to see people, so it's going to be different virtually," Miller said.

But Bridget Berigan said virtual family gatherings aren't all bad. Berigan told 27 News her family has relied on Zoom calls for events like baby showers throughout the pandemic.

"It's a lot more fun, actually, because more family can attend," she said. "We just have tons of conversations that are going on between everybody, so it's just like being at home. Nobody can get a word in edgewise, but you know what everybody's talking about."

Miller said though it's disappointing to not get to see family this year, she's hoping the sacrifice pays off.

"Hopefully, if we can be safe this year, then, next year, we can all be in person together," she said.