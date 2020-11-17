Gov. Evers announces $10 million for movie theaters struggling with COVID-19 impact

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced that $10 million from the COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program has been awarded to 54 movie theater operators across Wisconsin.

The program will provide funds to assist movie theaters impacted by the pandemic.

“Wisconsin businesses across industries and communities have felt the strains of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and movie theaters have been particularly hard as they also battle stalled movie production,” said Gov. Evers. “Movie theaters are often a corner stone of our main street businesses, and I am glad we were able to get these funds out the door to help them keep theirs open.”

The COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant program is funded by federal CARES dollars. It provides grantees average awards of $14,600 per eligible movie theater screen in Wisconsin.

Grant funds can be applied towards pandemic-related operational costs such as facility improvements to provide appropriate social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and personnel costs necessary to provide appropriate COVID-19 safeguards.