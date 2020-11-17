How to see the most famous annual meteor shower

MADISON (WKOW) - The Leonids, one of the most famous meteor showers, reaches its peak Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Although the Leonids reach peak Tuesday, the shower is active all month.

The Leonids are known for producing some of the most amazing displays. Most notable were in 1799, 1833 and 1966, when meteor rates of tens of thousands per hour were seen.

Although, 2020 may be a different case. This year, the shower is expected to be weak with long stretches without a single meteor.

Even though the shower is expected to produce 10 to 15 meteors per hours, the fireballs are extremely fast.

For the best chance of catching a glimpse of the Leonids, head to an area away from the city lights with no light pollution. Also, lay down to where you have a wide-open view of the entire sky.

Forecast for viewing Tuesday night is perfect, mostly clear skies.

It'll be a bit chilly though with a low in the mid-20s.

Another meteor shower is coming our way in less than a month: the December Geminids. Which, are considered to be the best meteor shower of the year, producing over 100 per hour. Peak is on the night of Dec 13.