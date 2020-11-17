Los Angeles readies plan for curfew as virus cases spike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County businesses face new restrictions and officials are readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. The county of 10 million residents has seen daily confirmed cases more than double in the last two weeks to nearly 2,900. On Tuesday, it ordered nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors. All those businesses must close at 10 p.m. The changes take effect Friday. If daily cases rise to 4,500 or hospitalizations top 2,000, the county will impose a three-week lockdown that will restrict people to their homes for all but essential trips. A nighttime curfew would run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.