Madison police investigate eastside shooting; no one hit

MADISON (WKOW) -- No one was hurt and Madison police are investigating after a shooting on the city's east side.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Cottage Grove Road just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a incident report.

Police said a gunman followed a woman as she pulled into a parking lot.

The gunman got out of the car he was in and shot at the woman's car while she was still inside it. Her car was hit multiple times but she was not, police said.

The gunman jumped back into their car and sped off.

Police called the incident a "targeted shooting."