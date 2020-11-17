Skip to Content

Man charged with stealing downed light pole for scrap metal

3:45 pm National news from the Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man has learned the hard way that a downed light pole isn’t trash that can be taken and sold for scrap. The Florida Highway Patrol says a state trooper pulled over a car with a metal pole _ longer than the car itself _ strapped to the roof on a Tampa road Monday morning. Another driver had reported the pole being taken on Interstate 4 near the Interstate 75 interchange. The Camry’s driver, 71-tyear-old Douglas Allen Hatley, told troopers that he didn’t realize that it was illegal to remove broken utility and light poles from the side of the road.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content