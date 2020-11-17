Midwest Governors call for a unified approach to coronavirus response

(WKOW) -- The Governors of five midwestern states, including Governor Tony Evers, say we're all experiencing similar challenges due to the pandemic, they want to send a unified message.

"We are all confronting a lot of the same challenges," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, of Michigan, said.

With the coronavirus raging in the midwest, they say working together will help push through this latest surge.

"When times get tough, midwesterners know how to roll up their sleeves and help out their neighbors, because we are bound by our commitment to our communities and the people that live there," Gov. Evers said.

Governors from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky said they've been in close communication since the start of the pandemic.

"It's just a force multiplier for us to get things as right as we can," Gov. Tim Walz, of Minnesota, said.

Their biggest immediate concern was the coming holiday season.

They urged against people traveling and spreading the disease outside of their communities.

But Gov. Evers did say they weren't planning any travel restrictions.

"If people stay at home in Michigan and Minnesota and Illinois, our main borders, we don't have to worry about that and vice versa," he said.

They're also asking the federal government for more cares act funding so the region can keep working together at the state level.

"On December 31st, we all lose every dollar for testing, for contact tracing and for deployment of a vaccine," Gov. Andy Beshear, of Kentucky, said.

The say it's been hard to get everyone on board with what they're asking, but they do see the light at the end of the tunnel in a potential vaccine.

"I don't believe we have any choice but to follow the science, follow the data and keep our folks safe," Gov. Walz said.

The governors said this interstate cooperation was a bipartisan effort, saying the governors of Ohio and Indiana have also been close partners.