Milwaukee health inspectors receive death threats

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Health inspectors in Milwaukee will now have police escorts with them at every visit.

Some inspectors have received death threats for doing their job.

The threats started after last Saturday's Trump rally at Serb Hall.

Inspectors showed up because of complaints about the crowd size and a lack of social distancing and they ordered the rally to be shut down.

Since then, people have been sending death threats to those inspectors

Serb Hall also received four citations.