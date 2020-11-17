Pakistani Islamists’ anti-France sit-in ends peacefully

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of supporters of a radical Islamic scholar have ended their sit-in in the Pakistani capital over the republishing in France of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which they deem blasphemous. The sit-in was disbanded early on Tuesday after the protesters got assurances from the government that their demand for cutting diplomatic ties with France would be discussed in Parliament in three months. An agreement was reached between government ministers and leaders of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party shortly after midnight Monday, after which the protesters started dispersing. When the protest began on Sunday night, police fired rounds of teargas in response to stones hurled by protesters.