Palestinians restore Israel ties as annexation threat fades

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A senior Palestinian official says the Palestinian Authority will restore ties with Israel after it cut all contacts in May over Israel’s planned annexation of up to a third of the occupied West Bank. The move to restore ties likely reflects the Palestinians’ hopes that the election of former Vice President Joe Biden spells the end of the Trump administration’s Mideast policies, which overwhelmingly favored Israel. A senior Palestinian official and close aide to President Mahmoud Abbas, tweeted Tuesday that “the relationship with Israel will return to how it was” following “official written and oral letters we received” confirming Israel’s commitment to past agreements.