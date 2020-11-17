Parisi announces bid for re-election

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi today announced he will run for re-election in the spring of 2021.

In a news release, Parisi cited the need for the county government to continue its coordination of the community’s response to and eventual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parisi, who was born and raised in Dane County, was first elected county executive in a special election in the spring of 2011.

Prior to that, he was a State Representative in the 48th Assembly District, which at the time included Madison’s east side, the City of Monona, Village of McFarland, and Town of Dunn. Prior to that, Parisi was Dane County Clerk from 1996 to 2004.

Congressman Mark Pocan and State Representative Shelia Stubbs are serving as Parisi's campaign co-chairs.