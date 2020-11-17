Peru awaits new president’s swearing in with cautious hope

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvians were returning to their daily lives as the South American nation prepared to swear in its third president in the span of a week. Many are hoping Francisco Sagasti will be the charm after he takes office Tuesday. The nation is slowly emerging from its worst constitutional crisis in two decades. A decision by Congress to oust popular ex-President Martín Vizcarra sparked widespread protests. His successor — a little-known politician and rice farmer — lasted just six days in office. But there is hope Sagasti will steer Peru back on course.