Play ‘Free Bird,’ man: Signs point to Skynyrd crash monument

GILLSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi now has highway signs pointing to the site of a 1977 plane crash that killed some members of the rock band Lynyrd Skynerd. The state Department of Transportation unveiled exit signs not far from the crash site in a wooded area near Gillsburg, Mississippi. They help visitors find a remote monument commemorating the crash. The monument was dedicated in 2019, but people have had trouble finding the site. Of the 26 people on the plane, 20 survived. Those killed included singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines. Lynyrd Skynrd is famous for the songs “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”