Play ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ to get a Broadway run

NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright Keenan Scott II’s play “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” a work about the outer and inner lives of Black men, is heading to the bright lights of Broadway. The play will be given a Shubert theater and will open whenever Broadway restarts. It will be directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Both playwright and director will be making their Broadway debuts. “Thoughts of a Colored Man” is made up of related vignettes and set over the course of a single day in Brooklyn, where seven Black men discuss gentrification, violence, racial and sexual identity and what it means to be part of a community.