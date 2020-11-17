Pregnant in a pandemic: What are the risks?

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- This pandemic has brought a lot of uncertainty to all of our lives, especially those wanting to grow their families.

A McFarland couple always wanted to give their daughter a sibling, but when the pandemic hit, they had some apprehension and a lot of questions for their doctor.

"Our doctor really was honest at that point and said there just isn't a lot known," said Gayle Goers. "So, she said I can't tell you to wait or not wait, but we also don't know how long this will last. We both have the nerves of "what if" one of us gets COVID somehow. We are being as careful and cautious and those unknowns can be overwhelming."

