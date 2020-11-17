Putin touts Russian virus vaccines at BRICS summit

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has told BRICS leaders that coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia “work effectively and safely” and urged the alliance to “join forces” in their mass production. Putin’s remarks Tuesday come after early results of large studies of several experimental COVID-19 vaccines were announced. The BRICS grouping is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Moderna Inc. said Monday its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study. Last week, Pfizer Inc. said its own vaccine looked 90% effective. Developers of the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V also said early data from a large trial suggested the shots were 92% effective. Russia was criticized for approving Sputnik V in August.