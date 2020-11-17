Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men

BAGHDAD (AP) — A prominent rights group has condemned Iraq for the mass execution of 21 prisoners calling it an “outrage.” Amnesty International says Tuesday the executions failed to deliver justice to victims and served to reinforce partial justice. The individuals were hanged on Monday in Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq, according to a semi-official provincial news site. Among them were men with suspected IS-links convicted under a counter-terrorism law of detonating explosives in the northern Iraqi town of Tal Afar. Rights groups have long criticized Iraqi court proceedings against IS-linked suspects as unfair, claiming individuals have been sentenced to death in rushed trials with little evidence.