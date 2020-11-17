Sioux Falls readies mask rule after push from medical groups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The largest city in South Dakota, Sioux Falls, appears ready to reverse course and pass a mask mandate. Enforcement measures were taken out of the ordinance. Medical groups are warning that hospitals have exceeded capacity dealing with COVID-19 patients. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, who cast a tie-breaking vote against a mandate last week, said he was ready to get behind the mask requirement after the state’s largest physician organization and a hospital system supported the mandate. The state is suffering through one of the worst virus outbreaks in the nation. The ordinance faces a vote in a Tuesday night City Council meeting.