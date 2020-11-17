Sources: Bucks agree to deals for Jrue Holiday, Bogdan Bogdanovic

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/ESPN) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are reshaping their roster, adding two significant players, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources told ESPN overnight.

According to ESPN, the Bucks made a case to Giannis Antetokounmpo about why he should extend his contract with the team, promising to make a championship push.

Holiday and Bogdanovic are expected to complement the "Greek Freak," as Holiday is one of the best defenders in the league.