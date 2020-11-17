State to support skilled nursing facilities with $80 million

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several state agencies are partnering to support skilled nursing facilities and reduce the strain on Wisconsin's hospital system amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced $80 million would go to skilled nursing facilities in a press release sent Tuesday.

"This has been an incredibly challenging time," Evers said. "And we can’t express our appreciation enough for the staff at all our skilled nursing facilities."

Over half of the money will go to help nursing homes cover losses and expenses incurred by the pandemic.

The state will use $30 million to encourage nursing homes to admit residents directly from the hospital by covering some staffing costs. The program will, the state says, help alleviate some of the pressure on hospitals.

According to the latest numbers available from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there are 2,277 COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, 431 of whom are in the ICU.

Eighty-nine percent of Wisconsin hospital beds are currently filled.

Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have increased dramatically in recent weeks, according to numbers from DHS.

"Our long-term care facilities have been vital to our statewide COVID-19 response," said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. "These frontline workers are putting their lives on the line to care for our most vulnerable Wisconsinites. By investing in the state’s long-term care facilities, we are able to support their continued efforts."

DHS partnered with the Department of Safety and Professional Services as well as the Department of Workforce Development to make the money available.

The agencies hope to work together to recruit healthcare workers into the roles and places where they are needed most.