Sunny, coolest day of the week

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday will be dry with ample sunshine, although it will be chilly and likely produce the coolest high temperature of the week.

Most of the day will be in the low-to-mid 30s, with a high in the upper 30s.

Northwesterly winds are ushering in cool, Canadian air. Winds are a bit breezy this morning, although will remain light for most of the day with sustained values around 5 to 10 mph.

High pressure nearby brings clearing. Sunny skies are expected for most of Tuesday, mostly sunny skies late-day.

The sunshine, dry weather trend continues for the entire work week. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday, with more clouds Thursday and Friday bringing partly sunny conditions.

Winds change to the south, southwest Wednesday and for most of the work week, pulling warmer air into southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will rise above average for the rest of the week.

Highs reach upper 40s Wednesday, low 60s Thursday and mid-50s Friday.