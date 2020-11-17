Unbeaten Badgers have no margin for error in Big Ten race

No. 10 Wisconsin cannot afford any more canceled games it it hopes to reach the Big Ten championship game for a second straight season. A flurry of COVID-19 cases caused the Badgers to scrap games with Nebraska and Purdue. They have won the only two games they have played, but have only four more games scheduled. The Big Ten requires teams to play at least six to reach the title game. Wisconsin visits No. 19 Northwestern on Saturday with the West Division lead at stake.