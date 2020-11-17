UW-Madison opens second rapid testing site for students, staff at Kohl Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison will turn the Kohl Center into a second site for rapid COVID-19 testing for its students and employees.

The testing site will open on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and provide testing until Dec. 23, according to a press release from the university sent Tuesday.

The sites offer Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests that provide results in as little as 15 minutes.

Those hoping to get the tests will need to be students or staff at UW-Madison and schedule an appointment online. A link to the appointment registry is available here.

After scheduling, those looking to get the test should enter the Kohl Center through Gate C on the southeast side of the facility off of Frances Street.

The Kohl Center testing site is the second rapid antigen test site on the UW-Madison campus. Last week, UW-Madison announced free testing for area residents, ages five years and older, at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Neilsen is still available to use by the general public.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services made 250,000 of the Abbott BinaxNOW tests available to Wisconsin through the UW System. Testing sites are available around the state.