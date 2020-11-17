Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah resigns from police department

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Officer Joseph Mensah.

Mensah was involved in several police shootings, including the fatal shooting of Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall last February. Milwaukee County District Attorney decided to not charge Mensah in the shooting, but since then, some members of the community have called for Mensah to be fired from the department.

As part of the agreement, Mensah is resigning from the police department effective November 30. The city has asked the the Police and Fire Commission to meet as soon as possible to dismiss the charges pending against Mensah as will no longer be employed by the City of Wauwatosa.

Mayor McBride states, "Now is the time for all of us to come together and heal. We've made substantial progress during 2020, and in the coming year we'll continue to focus on positive change for our community. As before, I'm committed to working with the Common Council, the city's Equity and Inclusion Commission, and members of the public to make that happen."

Over the past several months, Wauwatosa has taken several steps towards creating more equity, including:

Training for city employees on implicit bias, Milwaukee's history and racial disparities, and for supervisors on ways to ensure a more equitable workplace, as well as stopping implicit biases from impacting hiring decisions.

Adopting the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC)'s pledge to "Make Milwaukee a Region of Choice." As part of this pledge, the city is to increase diverse management by 25% and diverse employment by 15% by 2025. Wauwatosa was the first municipality to join this effort.

Banning chokeholds and carotid restraints on August 4, 2020.

Posting police policies on the city's website to enhance transparency.

Creating an online complaint and commendation form for members of the public to submit comment about the Police Department without reporting to the Police Department building to do so.

Purchasing body-worn cameras for the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Hosting three community conversations in partnership with the Zeidler Group to hear from community stakeholders about how to build greater equity in Wauwatosa.

Dedicating a focus area to the next Wauwatosa strategic plan about equity.

The City of Wauwatosa is committed to continuing this important equity work into the future as described by Mayor McBride. The next step is a meeting by the Wauwatosa Committee of the Whole on December 15, 2020 to begin an anticipated three month discussion on the equity focus in the next strategic plan.