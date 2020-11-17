Wisconsin Department of Health Services begins plan for vaccine distribution

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services shared preliminary plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

State health officials said the vaccine will first be given to health care and long term care workers and then to other essential workers and people that are high risk.

"This COVID-19 vaccination planning and dissemination is even more complicated than we had ever imagined. It will be the most extraordinary public health intervention our state has ever under taken," said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

It could be a few months into distribution before a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public.

Health officials are also trying to get ahead of some of the challenges the vaccine will bring like cold storage and different manufacturers having different schedules for administering shots.