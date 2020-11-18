Above-average temperatures return the rest of the week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps climb to the 50s and 60s in the coming days.



SET UP

A blocking high pressure system in the Ohio River Valley is causing a dry, warmer trend.

Winds turn clockwise around these systems meaning a breeze will develop from the south causing temps to climb.

TODAY

Expect sunshine to filter through high, thin clouds with temperatures climbing to the upper 40s.



It will be breezy with winds from the south at 10-20 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, breezy and mild with temps in the low 40s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and warm with temps in the low 60s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph from the southwest.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and mild with temps in the low 50s.



SATURDAY

The start of the weekend now looks drier with just an isolated shower chance. Temps will be seasonal in the mid 40s.

A few showers are possible Saturday night.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a light rain and snow mix possible and temps in the low to mid 40s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the low 40s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a mix possible and temps in the low to mid 40s.