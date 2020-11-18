Alice in Dairyland chops down first Wisconsin Christmas tree of the season

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- It's officially Christmas tree season in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Julia Nunes, the 73rd Alice in Dairyland. marked the start of the 2020 Christmas tree season with a ceremonial tree cutting.

The event is held each November at a different Wisconsin Christmas tree farm. This year, the tree was chosen from Evergreen Acres in Walworth County.

Evergreen Acres is a family business owned by Ann and Bob Feucht, celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

Wisconsin is the nation’s fifth-largest Christmas tree producer, with an annual harvest of more than 600,000 trees valued at more than $16 million. There are more than 850 Christmas tree farms in the state, covering approximately 23,300 acres.