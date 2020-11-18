American Family Children’s Hospital music therapy program goes virtual, stays interactive

(WKOW) -- American Family Children's Hospital developed a creative solution for its patients who are in the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital's music therapist drops off instruments in patients' rooms and then sings songs from the first floor lobby that are broadcast in hospital rooms for patients to play and sing along.

"I really want to use this experience over the [TV] programming to provide that group dynamic, or that feel of a group," said Carly Ramthun, the music therapist at American Family Children's Hospital. "Ways that I might do that using patients names, saying hello."

Ramthun also goes into patients' rooms with PPE for individualized music therapy sessions.

Hospital officials say music therapy has been shown to bring comfort, support and engagement to patients.