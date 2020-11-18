Authorities asking hunters to be on lookout for missing La Crosse County man

ONALASKA (WKOW) -- Local sheriff's offices, including Vernon, Crawford and Richland counties are sharing information about a missing Onalaska man ahead of the start of the gun deer hunting season.

Tyler D. Henry was last seen in Onalaska on Sept. 2. His family told authorities it's out of the ordinary for him to not be in contact. The Onalaska Police Department is asking hunters and outdoor enthusiasts across the area to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary on their property or where they hunt.

People with information or tips related to Henry’s disappearance are asked to contact the Onalaska Police Department at (608)782-7575. Callers with urgent information should contact their local law enforcement agency or dial 911. Callers can remain anonymous.