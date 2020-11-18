Badgers men’s basketball releases schedule

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just a week before the season opener, the Badgers men's basketball team finally has a schedule. Wisconsin will open the season Nov. 25 against Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers will play 20 Big Ten games. Their first league contest is Dec. 21 against Nebraska.

“I’m happy to finally have a schedule put together and grateful to those who put a lot of time and effort into something none of us have ever navigated before,” head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “That includes Marc VandeWettering from our staff, who has spent an immeasurable amount of energy on this puzzle.

“We have six non-conference games on the schedule right now, but we are still looking to add one additional home opponent in the month of December. Overall, with our non-conference schedule we tried to create the safest environment possible and having so many games at home allows us to have a little more control over some of the variables. As we all know, even this schedule could be fluid given the times we’re in. But today is confirmation that opening day is just a week away and I know our players will be excited to get on the floor and start playing games.”

Wisconsin Basketball 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time

WED. Nov. 25 EASTERN ILLINOIS 9 P.M.

FRI. Nov. 27 ARKANSAS PINE BLUFF 8 P.M.

TUE. DEC. 1 GREEN BAY 4 P.M.

Fri. Dec. 4 at Marquette 6 P.M

WED. DEC. 9 LOUISVILLE (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) TBA

WED. DEC. 16 NORTHERN IOWA TBA

MON. DEC. 21 NEBRASKA TBA

Fri. Dec. 25 at Michigan State TBA

MON. DEC. 28 MARYLAND TBA

THUR. DEC. 31 MINNESOTA TBA

Sun. Jan. 3 at Penn State TBA

THUR. JAN. 7 INDIANA TBA

Tue. Jan. 12 at Michigan TBA

Fri. Jan. 15 at Rutgers TBA

SAT. JAN. 23 OHIO STATE TBA

WED. JAN. 27 NORTHWESTERN TBA

Sat. Jan. 30 at Maryland TBA

TUE. FEB. 2 PENN STATE TBA

Sat. Feb. 6 at Illinois TBA

Thur. Feb. 11 at Nebraska TBA

SUN. FEB. 14 MICHIGAN TBA

THUR. FEB. 18 IOWA TBA

Sun. Feb. 21 at Northwestern TBA

SAT. FEB. 27 ILLINOIS TBA

Tue. March 2 at Purdue TBA

Sun. March 7 at Iowa TBA

Home games in bold | All times listed as Central