Badgers men’s basketball releases schedule

Badgers men’s basketball releases scheduleNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- Just a week before the season opener, the Badgers men's basketball team finally has a schedule. Wisconsin will open the season Nov. 25 against Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers will play 20 Big Ten games. Their first league contest is Dec. 21 against Nebraska.
“I’m happy to finally have a schedule put together and grateful to those who put a lot of time and effort into something none of us have ever navigated before,” head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “That includes Marc VandeWettering from our staff, who has spent an immeasurable amount of energy on this puzzle.
“We have six non-conference games on the schedule right now, but we are still looking to add one additional home opponent in the month of December. Overall, with our non-conference schedule we tried to create the safest environment possible and having so many games at home allows us to have a little more control over some of the variables. As we all know, even this schedule could be fluid given the times we’re in. But today is confirmation that opening day is just a week away and I know our players will be excited to get on the floor and start playing games.”
Wisconsin Basketball 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule
Day Date Opponent Time
WED. Nov. 25 EASTERN ILLINOIS 9 P.M.
FRI. Nov. 27 ARKANSAS PINE BLUFF 8 P.M.
TUE. DEC. 1 GREEN BAY 4 P.M.
Fri. Dec. 4 at Marquette 6 P.M
WED. DEC. 9 LOUISVILLE (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) TBA
WED. DEC. 16 NORTHERN IOWA TBA
MON. DEC. 21 NEBRASKA TBA
Fri. Dec. 25 at Michigan State TBA
MON. DEC. 28 MARYLAND TBA
THUR. DEC. 31 MINNESOTA TBA
Sun. Jan. 3 at Penn State TBA
THUR. JAN. 7 INDIANA TBA
Tue. Jan. 12 at Michigan TBA
Fri. Jan. 15 at Rutgers TBA
SAT. JAN. 23 OHIO STATE TBA
WED. JAN. 27 NORTHWESTERN TBA
Sat. Jan. 30 at Maryland TBA
TUE. FEB. 2 PENN STATE TBA
Sat. Feb. 6 at Illinois TBA
Thur. Feb. 11 at Nebraska TBA
SUN. FEB. 14 MICHIGAN TBA
THUR. FEB. 18 IOWA TBA
Sun. Feb. 21 at Northwestern TBA
SAT. FEB. 27 ILLINOIS TBA
Tue. March 2 at Purdue TBA
Sun. March 7 at Iowa TBA
Home games in bold | All times listed as Central