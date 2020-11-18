BBC names ex-judge to lead probe into 1995 Diana interview

LONDON (AP) — The BBC’s board of directors has approved the appointment of a retired senior judge to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances around a controversial 1995 TV interview with Princess Diana. Wednesday’s announcement came after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed claims this month that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used forged statements and false claims to convince the late royal to be interviewed on TV. The broadcaster’s director general, Tim Davie, said “The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events.” Charles Spencer alleged that the BBC journalist who conducted the interview, Martin Bashir, made false and defamatory claims about senior royals to gain his trust and access to his sister 25 years ago.