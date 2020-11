MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks selected guard R.J. Hampton with the 24th overall pick in the NBA draft. But they may not be keeping him for very long. The Bucks were expected to send the 24th selection to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a package of picks included in a deal to acquire veteran guard Jrue Holiday. The Bucks added Louisville forward Jordan Nwora in the second round with the 45th overall pick.