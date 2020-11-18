Calls to United Way increase by 400% during pandemic

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- During the pandemic, United Way of Dane County has been working overtime, providing critical resources to the community.

Calls to the 211 center have increased by 400 percent, according to the organization.

People in need are listened to and directed to the right resource for their individual circumstances.

"There have been different spikes in need," said Renee Moe, President and CEO of United Way of Dane County. "Whether it was emergency shelter or housing services, school supplies for kids, childcare for essential workers. Their need is really great right now."

United Way is in the middle of its Capital Campaign, raising money for next year's nonprofit budgets.

If you would like to give back, visit the donate section on the United Way of Dane County's website.