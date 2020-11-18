Cardi B, Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa to be honored by Billboard

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B has only released one major single this year — the hit “WAP” — but it’s enough for Billboard to name her Woman of the Year. Billboard announced the honor Wednesday and the Grammy-winning rapper will be celebrated at the music brand’s 15th Annual Women in Music Event, which will stream live on Dec. 10. Jennifer Lopez will receive the Icon Award at the event and Dolly Parton will earn the Powerhouse Award. Other honorees include pop star Dua Lipa (Powerhouse Award), R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle (Rising Star Award) and singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez (Impact Award).