EU: Brexit trade talks still have ‘substantial work’ ahead

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face “substantial work” that might well spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s top trade official, said that “there are still important elements to be resolved. So there is still substantial work to do,” if a a full agreement is to come into force on Jan. 1. Several deadlines have already come and gone and Dombrovskis said the talks could go on for many days to come.