FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

(AP) -- After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is clearing Boeing's 737 Max for flight.

The nation's air safety agency announced the move early Wednesday, saying it was done after a comprehensive and methodical 20-month review process.

Regulators around the world grounded the Max in March 2019, after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet.

That happened less than five months after another Max flown by Indonesia's Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea. A total of 346 passengers and crew members on both planes were killed.

The planes won't return to the skies for a while. The FAA says it must approve pilot training changes.