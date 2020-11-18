‘Gut punch’: small business owners struggling after the announcement of more restrictions

DANE COUNTY (WKOW)-- Nicki Prestigiacamo owns Grape Water Wine Bar in Downton Middleton. Her small business-- like many others-- had been surviving off the few customers she could allow inside.

"We were very fortunate to have that small amount of people. It was better than nothing," she said.

Although they are technically classified as a bar, under former guidelines, businesses like Grape Water could allow up to 10 people inside as an indoor gathering.

"A lot of us are just real small, cozy, quaint atmospheres-- we're more of like a coffee shop vibe-- so we're definitely not the bars that were the issue," said Prestigiacamo. "We don't have college students waiting out in a line to get in."

Dane County's newest restriction will close the loophole, wine bars once had open to them. Now, they are not allowed to serve people inside until at least December 16th.

Meanwhile, establishments classified as restaurants are still allowed 25 percent indoor capacity.

"You know, it's just too bad that we're under the "bar umbrella" because of our concept," said Prestigiacamo.

Megan Clark, co-owner of Toot + Kate's Wine Bar in Verona , says those few customers could make a huge difference for small business owners.

"The order yesterday was a gut punch," she said. "Big business exists on big margins, we exist on small ones, and the virus doesn't care if you're big or small."

Both owners agreed the coronavirus surge in the state is dire.

"To be honest, I don't think everything should be open willy-nilly. I really think we need to get this thing under control," said Prestigiacamo.

But they say they are struggling with the constantly changing rules.

"I don't think you can handle this in sort of a drip drip mentality instead of just across the board and let's get through it," said Clark.

She also explained that many small business owners she knows spent money to put in place safety measures like partitions or change their business models, only to be shut down yet again.

They both noted the lack of government assistance and hope more funding for small businesses gets passed soon.

For now, Grape Water and Toot + Kate's will rely on patio seating, carry-out and homemade gift packages to stay afloat.