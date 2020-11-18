Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes new polar bear

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Henry Vilas Zoo is welcoming its newest resident, a 600-pound male polar bear that arrived last week from the Toledo Zoo.

Borealis, or Bo for short, will turn 2 on Dec. 9, which is about the time he would be leaving his mother in the wild.

Bo was brought to Henry Vilas Zoo on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which manages the population of polar bears in AZA zoos, according to a post on the Henry Vilas Zoo Facebook page.

Bo is currently exploring his new space in the zoo's Arctic Passage exhibit while the female polar bear, Berit, is asleep in her winter den.

Once Berit wakes up, she will join Bo out on exhibit.