Hungary sticks to veto of EU budget over rule-of-law issue

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the European Union’s proposed mechanism to link rule of law criteria to budget disbursements for EU nations is a “political and ideological weapon.” He claims it was designed to blackmail and punish countries that reject immigration, like Hungary. Hungary and Poland are now using their EU veto to stop a 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery package for the 27-nation bloc. They say they will continue doing so as long as other EU nations back the rule of law budget mechanism. The issue is set to become a major dispute at Thursday’s video summit of EU leaders.