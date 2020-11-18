Industry experts say, there’s no need to ‘panic buy,’ despite some empty store shelves

(WKOW) -- With Thanksgiving just days away, you might see some limits on buying household essentials at stores like Pick N Save, Metro Market, Walmart, Target and Metcalfe's.

"There's no need to hoard right now," said James Hyland, Roundy’s VP of communications and public affairs.

Products like toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies are once again in high demand.

However, there's good news in that industry experts have said there's no threat or problem with the supply chain, it's just a matter of distributing quickly enough to meet demand.

Experts cited fewer shopping trips as a reason for the shortage. With people not wanting to go to the store as much during the pandemic, they're buying in larger quantities when they do shop.