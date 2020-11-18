Janesville School District to transition middle schools, high schools to virtual instruction through January 15

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Schools Board of Education voted on Wednesday night to transition the middle and high schools to all-virtual instruction from November 30 through January 15.

All but one board member voted for the move for Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig High Schools, but the vote for the middle schools was much closer -- passing 5-4. The board decided to continue in-person instruction for elementary schools in the district. They cited difficulties of virtual instruction for that age level and difficulty for parents to find childcare as reasons for the decision.

The vote comes just two days after The Rock County Public Health Department decided to return to 'phase 1' of its reopening plan.

The district also voted to have transitional days next Monday and Tuesday to allow for deep cleaning of each of the district's buildings. This will also allow staff of the middle and high schools time to prepare extended virtual lesson plans before Thanksgiving break.

The board also advised the district's poll of substitutes that normally work in the higher grades get introduced to the principals of the elementary schools, so they have a larger number to rely on due to likely extended staff absences due to COVID-19.