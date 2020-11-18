Lawyers: Senior royals advised Meghan to write to her father

LONDON (AP) — New court papers show the Duchess of Sussex was advised by two senior members of Britain’s royal family to write a letter to her estranged father that a newspaper later published in part. The former Meghan Markle is suing publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy over five articles that included portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father in August 2018. A document filed at London’s High Court by the duchess’ legal team said Meghan wrote the letter after taking advice from two senior royals. It did not name the royals she consulted. The lawsuit is due to be heard in court next year.