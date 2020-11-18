New grants for out-of-school care providers

(WKOW) -- Dozens of Wisconsin organizations that provide out-of-school care for kids during the pandemic will share more than $6.5 million in grants.

Some of them are in our area, like the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, YMCA of Dane County and the Aldo Leopold Nature Center. The grants will help these organizations pay for increased staffing costs, cleaning and sanitization as well as make up for lost revenue.

The grants are funded by money from the Federal CARES Act.