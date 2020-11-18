Order spares restaurants new restrictions; eateries keep outdoor diners warm

MADISON (WKOW) - Dane County's new public health order on mass gatherings spares restaurants additional restrictions, as some eateries begin using domes to extend their outdoor dining season.



While the order limits gatherings at homes to household members, bans exercise classes and effectively closes movie theaters, restaurants can continue to serve diners indoors up to twenty-five percent of an establishment's capacity.



"Less and less people are sitting inside," ZuZu Cafe co-owner Sabri Darsouni says.



Darsouni purchased five, plastic domes four months ago in anticipation of continuing, pandemic restrictions on indoor dining. And even with November temperatures warmer than normal overall, the domes are already in use on the restaurant's patio.



Darsouni says while the domes help offset a nearly forty percent slide in business since the pandemic's onset in March, their value goes beyond sales. "We believe in science and we believe in safety," Darsouni says. "That's the number one goal for anybody, really."

Darsouni says customer reaction to the domes has been positive.

UW-Madison student Emma Noraian says using a dome at the restaurant offers peace of mind. "That's my biggest concern - how the air is flowing," Noraian says. "And being outside makes it a lot more comfortable, just not having to worry as much."

The domes at ZuZu Cafe rely on the plastic wrap to retain warmth. There are no heating elements inside the domes. Madison's Rick Klemme and his two grandchildren ate inside a dome with the weather outside feeling like thirty-nine degrees with the wind chill factored in. "I sent a...text to my wife saying, took hats, gloves, coats off," Klemme says. "It's super comfortable in here," Noraian says of her dome. "With the sun, it feels really warm."



"Our assumption that we might use them until the end of December, if the weather cooperates," Darsouni says. Noraian says she's game to dine on the patio deeper into the winter. "Honestly, if there was snow on the ground, I would still be willing to come. Maybe we'd have to wear coats, but I'd be willing," she says.



While there will be weather predictions, Darsouni says it's difficult to gauge the customer mood as the COVID-19 positive cases responsible for the new health order continue to spike exponentially. "We don't know what to expect," Darsouni says.

Other area restaurants are planning to erect outdoor domes soon, including Buck & Honey's in Monona. Domes were used last winter at Black Lotus Cafe's Robinia Courtyard in Madison. Owner Jon Reske says the domes are on the property again, but he's worried about beginning their use until he receives more data on the COVID-19 situation. "Things are out of control and we are trying to calculate what Robinia's contribution to the spread might be," Reske says.



Darsouni says he's using no heating elements inside his domes to eliminate any fire risk.



Darsouni says he's fielded calls from other restauranteurs about the domes. He says the supply of these structures nationwide is limited. The calls he fields typically include the same question. " 'Would you sell them?' Not going to happen," he says.