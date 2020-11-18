Pick ‘n Save & Metro Markets hiring additional 700 employees

MADISON (WKOW) -- Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced Wednesday they are looking to hire an additional 700 employees for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores across the state of Wisconsin.

“Our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores continue to see robust demand, especially during the holiday season. We’re doing everything we can to safely and efficiently serve our customers through our in-store and Pickup and delivery offerings,” said James J. Hyland, VP of Communications & Public Affairs for Roundy’s.

The company is looking for both full and part-time workers. People furloughed due to the pandemic are also asked to apply.

The company encourages potential candidates to apply via the Kroger careers site jobs.kroger.com